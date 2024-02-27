Microsoft strikes deal with France’s Mistral, an OpenAI rival

MICROSOFT, under mounting political scrutiny globally for its deep ties to OpenAI, has cut a deal with the startup’s primary competition in Europe.

On Monday (Feb 26), the French company Mistral AI announced a “strategic partnership” with Microsoft that includes making the startup’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) models available to customers of Microsoft’s Azure cloud. Mistral develops algorithmic models similar to those from OpenAI used for chatbots and other AI services, but Mistral models are open-source and shared openly.

With the announcement, the company also unveiled a model, called Mistral Large, that it says has “unique reasoning capacities” and is fluent in five languages.

In AI, Microsoft has worked primarily with OpenAI, investing roughly US$13 billion in the California startup. Microsoft’s ties to OpenAI, as its chief financial backer and business partner, is the subject of antitrust probes in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Microsoft has said that the companies operate independently.

Earlier in February, Microsoft announced a 3.2 billion euros (S$4.7 billion) commitment for data centres in Germany, part of a broader investment push across Europe.

Mistral, formed in early 2023 by former engineers at Google’s DeepMind and Meta Platforms, has positioned itself as a plucky European champion challenging United States dominance in the field. In December, the startup closed a US$415 million round from a range of investors, including Salesforce and Nvidia. The financing valued the firm at about US$2 billion. BLOOMBERG