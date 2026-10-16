Netflix names ex-Disney TV chair Peter Rice content chief

The move comes in a week that saw the streaming TV giant lay off some 1,000 workers

Recent Netflix shows have seen their audiences decline in their second seasons. PHOTO: REUTERS

NETFLIX is removing Bela Bajaria from her position as chief content officer and replacing her with veteran film and TV executive Peter Rice.

Rice previously ran entertainment divisions at 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney.

The move comes in a week that saw the streaming TV giant lay off some 1,000 workers. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Bloomberg News that the company is not growing as fast as he would like.

Recent Netflix shows have seen their audiences decline in their second seasons. The service saw its Emmy Awards wins fall to a 10-year low this year. The stock has lost about 23 per cent of its value this year. BLOOMBERG