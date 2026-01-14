Netflix prepares all-cash offer for Warner Bros: source

The changes are designed to expedite a sale

[LOS ANGELES] Netflix is preparing to make an all-cash offer for Warner Bros Discovery’s studios and streaming businesses, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday (Jan 13).

The changes are designed to expedite a sale, which will take months to close and has faced opposition from politicians and rival bidder Paramount Skydance, according to the source.

Bloomberg News reported on the news earlier in the day. Netflix declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while Warner Bros did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Upon close on Tuesday, shares of Netflix were up 1.02 per cent and Warner Bros closed 1.62 per cent higher. Paramount shares remained flat.

Netflix’s US$82.7 billion deal initially consisted of cash and stock for Warner Bros’ film and streaming assets, while Paramount offered US$108.4 billion in cash for the whole company, including its cable TV business.

Still, Warner Bros has favoured Netflix’s deal despite amendments to Paramount’s bid, including a US$40 billion equity backing by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and father of Paramount CEO David Ellison.

Warner Bros’ board has argued that Paramount’s offer hinges on a significant amount of debt financing that heightens the risk of closing and the offer “remains inadequate.”

Paramount and Netflix have been in a heated battle for Warner Bros, its prized film and television studios, and its extensive content library.

Its lucrative entertainment franchises include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Friends and the DC Comics universe, as well as coveted classic films such as Casablanca and Citizen Kane.

The bidding war has become Hollywood’s most closely watched takeover battle, as studios navigate a landscape increasingly dominated by streaming platforms and volatile theatrical revenues.

Meanwhile, lawmakers across the political spectrum have voiced concerns that further media consolidation could drive up prices and reduce consumer choice.

Paramount on Monday sued Warner Bros for more information on its deal with Netflix and said it planned to nominate directors to Warner Bros’ board.

Paramount has argued that the company’s all-cash bid of US$30 per share for the entirety of Warner Bros is superior to Netflix’s previous cash-and-stock offer of US$27.75 apiece for the studios and streaming assets and will more easily clear regulatory hurdles.

Netflix has agreed to a US$5.8 billion termination fee if it cannot obtain regulatory approval, while Warner Bros would be obligated to pay the streaming service a US$2.8 billion termination fee for abandoning its agreement with Netflix. REUTERS