The Business Times

Nintendo shares slide 10% as momentum fears grow

Summarise
Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 12:01 PM
    • Nintendo maintained its annual earnings and hardware forecasts, which were viewed as having disappointed the market.
    • Nintendo maintained its annual earnings and hardware forecasts, which were viewed as having disappointed the market. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Nintendo shares slid 10 per cent on Wednesday (Feb 4) as investors fretted about momentum for its flagship Switch 2 gaming device.

    The Kyoto-based gaming company on Tuesday reported robust sales for the Switch 2 during the year-end shopping season, though the system is viewed as lacking high-profile game titles to drive demand.

    The Super Mario maker maintained its annual earnings and hardware forecasts, which were viewed as having disappointed the market.

    “Results are good with (the Switch 2) breaking records” but “not great,” Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

    Investor enthusiasm over the prospects for a successor to the wildly popular Switch helped push shares to a record high last year, but they have been sliding since November.

    Early momentum for the Switch 2, which launched in June, is viewed as critical for building a user base to ensure the long-term strength of the system.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    “The run is just starting and the platform is growing rapidly,” Goyal wrote.

    Nintendo extended the life of the original Switch with blockbuster titles including two major entries in The Legend of Zelda franchise.

    Investors are also concerned about what impact rising prices of memory chips will have on Nintendo’s margins.

    The company said the price surge is not significantly impacting earnings this financial year, but could pressure profitability if high prices persist over the long term. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Nintendovideo gaming

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More