Novo Foundation, Nvidia team up to build Danish AI supercomputer

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 6:48 pm Updated Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 8:01 pm
Researchers from Denmark’s public and private sectors will be able to use the computer, which will run on Nvidia’s artificial intelligence technology and will be one of the world’s most powerful machines.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Supercomputers

NOVO Nordisk Fonden, the enterprise foundation behind Novo Nordisk, will work with Nvidia to build a supercomputer in Denmark to help research and innovation in health care, life sciences and the green transition.

Researchers from Denmark’s public and private sectors will be able to use the computer, which will run on Nvidia’s artificial intelligence technology and will be one of the world’s most powerful machines, according to a statement.

The Novo foundation has committed about 600 million kroner (S$117.1 million) to fund the supercomputer centre while the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark is contributing 100 million kroner. Eviden, a unit of Atos Group, will deliver and install the machine, to be named Gefion, later in 2024. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Nvidia

Artificial Intelligence

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

China’s Xiaomi posts 11% revenue rise on strong smartphone sales

Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix begins mass production of next generation memory chip

Tencent may surprise with margin, shareholder return

Singtel to launch cloud computing offering with Nvidia AI chips

US standards body says ByteDance researcher wrongly added to AI safety groupchat

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 31 minutes ago