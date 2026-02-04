Nvidia AI chip sales to China stalled by US security review: report

The Commerce Department has completed its analysis, according to the report

Chinese customers are not placing H200 chip orders with Nvidia until it becomes clear whether they will be able to secure the licences or what conditions will be attached. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Nvidia’s H200 AI chip sales to China remain in limbo nearly two months after US President Donald Trump approved exports, pending a US national security review, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday (Feb 3), citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Chinese customers are, meanwhile, not placing H200 chip orders with Nvidia until it becomes clear whether they will be able to secure the licences or what conditions will be attached, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia and the US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

In January, the Commerce Department eased export curbs on the H200 for China, but required licence applications to be reviewed by the US departments of State, Defense and Energy.

According to the FT, the Commerce Department has completed its analysis but the State Department was pushing for tougher restrictions to make it harder for China to use the H200 chips in ways that would undermine US national security.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said last week he hopes China will allow the US technology giant to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chip in the country and that the licence is being finalised.

Reuters reported last month that China had approved its first batch of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips for import, marking a shift in position as China seeks to balance its AI needs against spurring domestic development. REUTERS