The Business Times
business-time-50

Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday

Summarise
Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:19 AM
    • Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.
    • Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship. PHOTO: REUTERS

    NVIDIA and chief executive Jensen Huang were sued on Monday (Nov 9) in a proposed class action accusing them of defrauding shareholders by concealing Huang’s ties with a suspected Chinese spy.

    According to a complaint filed in federal court in San Jose, California, the defendants misled shareholders about Huang’s alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who is not related to him, and did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia’s reputation and business prospects.

    The New York Times reported last month about the alleged relationship, and that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

    Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

    He co-founded Nvidia, and has led the Santa Clara, California-based company as it became the world’s most valuable chipmaker and made him one of the world’s most prominent symbols of the artificial intelligence boom.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday. Its shares closed down 4.3 per cent on Monday, reducing Nvidia’s market capitalization by approximately US$190 billion. The lawsuit was filed five minutes after the US stock market closed.

    It is common for shareholders to sue companies after unexpected share price declines. Nvidia shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher are seeking unspecified damages from the defendants. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NvidiaJensen HuangLawsuitsSpyingEspionageUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (centre) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025.

    Nvidia intervened in US probe of Megaspeed chip smuggling

    Business activities related to headquarters and professional services made up 62.5% of total business expenditure commitments in Singapore in 2025.

    Is Singapore still South-east Asia’s headquarters haven?

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare.

    SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More