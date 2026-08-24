Nvidia discusses Perplexity investment at valuation of more than US$30 billion: report

Funding round would increase Perplexity’s valuation by more than 50%

Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, its CEO said in June. PHOTO: REUTERS

NVIDIA is in talks to invest in Perplexity as part of an equity funding round that would value the AI startup at more than US$30 billion, tech news site The Information reported on Sunday (Aug 23), citing people with knowledge of the discussion.

The funding round would increase Perplexity’s valuation by more than 50 per cent from its previous financing in 2025, according to the report.

Perplexity’s annualised revenue has risen to more than US$750 million from less than US$250 million at the start of 2026, the report said. Part of the revenue growth has been driven by Perplexity Computer, a cloud-based AI agent used by professionals to automate computer-based tasks, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Perplexity declined to comment on the Information report, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Information reported in September 2025 that Perplexity had finalised a US$20 billion valuation.

Earlier in 2026 Perplexity signed a US$750 million agreement with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud service, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC in an interview in June. REUTERS