Nvidia leaps Aramco to be world’s third most-valuable company

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 8:23 pm
Nvidia shares have skyrocketed on the back of blowout earnings that reaffirmed Wall Street’s optimism on the potential for artificial intelligence to reshape the technology industry.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Nvidia

NVIDIA has claimed another milestone by overtaking Saudi Aramco in market value, making the chipmaker the world’s third-most valuable public company after Apple and Microsoft.

The company ended Friday’s (Mar 1) session at US$2.06 trillion, closing above the US$2 trillion mark for the first time. Meanwhile, Aramco’s value dipped to US$2.03 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nvidia shares have skyrocketed on the back of blowout earnings that reaffirmed Wall Street’s optimism on the potential for artificial intelligence to reshape the technology industry. The company dominates the market for graphics chips designed for complex computing tasks needed to power AI applications that companies are rushing to develop.

The rally has been relentless this year. The stock has climbed about 66 per cent and added some US$834 billion in value. The stock rose as much as 1.8 per cent in premarket trading on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aramco has dropped over 5 per cent this year, with lower production as a result of Opec+ cuts and a potential follow-on offering by the Saudi government weighing on the shares.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Saudi Aramco

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Nvidia becomes Tesla’s successor as market flips from EV to AI

Google trims jobs in trust and safety while others work ‘around the clock’

Michael Dell joins US$100 billion club as AI-driven shares surge

Lawyers who killed Elon Musk’s US$56 billion pay pact seek Tesla stock

Meta rebuffs Google’s virtual reality tie-up proposal: The Information

Singapore to spend up to S$500 million on AI compute, S$27 million on AI training for students

Breaking News

Most Popular