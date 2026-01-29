Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to US$60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reports

Amazon joins Microsoft and Nvidia to fund the AI startup

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from the three firms, The Information said. PHOTO: REUTERS

NVIDIA, Amazon and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to US$60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI’s AI models, is in talks to invest up to US$30 billion, The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Microsoft, a longstanding backer with exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models to cloud customers, is in talks to invest less than US$10 billion. And Amazon, which would be a new investor, is also in talks to invest significantly more than US$10 billion, potentially even more than US$20 billion, the report added.

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms, The Information, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI could not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Amazon’s investment could depend on separate negotiations, including a possible expansion of OpenAI’s cloud server rental deal with Amazon and a commercial agreement for OpenAI to sell its products, such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions, to Amazon, The Information said.

This follows reports from earlier this week that said that SoftBank Group is in talks to invest as much as an additional US$30 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is grappling with rising costs to train and run its AI models as competition from Alphabet’s Google heats up. REUTERS