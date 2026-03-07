The Business Times

Nvidia sets US$4 million target cash bonus for CEO Huang under fiscal 2027 plan

The world's most valuable company says that it expects fiscal first-quarter sales of US$78 billion, plus or minus 2%

    • Huang’s total compensation for 2025 was US$49.9 million, driven largely by stock awards valued at US$38.8 million, according to a regulatory filing in May last year. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Nvidia has adopted a new variable compensation plan for fiscal 2027 that sets a target cash bonus of US$4 million for CEO Jensen Huang, according to a regulatory filing on Friday (Mar 6).

    The plan, approved by Nvidia’s compensation committee on Mar 2, ties executive cash bonuses to the achievement of specific revenue goals for the fiscal year ending Jan 31, 2027.

    Huang’s total compensation for 2025 was US$49.9 million, driven largely by stock awards valued at US$38.8 million, according to a regulatory filing in May last year.

    The filing comes after Nvidia last month reported better-than-expected results for the January quarter and forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, underscoring expectations that heavy spending by Big Tech on artificial intelligence processors will continue.

    The world’s most valuable company said that it expects fiscal first-quarter sales of US$78 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent. REUTERS

