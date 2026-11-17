The company will release its quarterly earnings after market close on Tuesday

NVIDIA’S tumble in the wake of the scandal that led to former chief executive officer Jensen Huang’s ouster has fuelled tens of billions of dollars in gains for short sellers.

Traders betting against shares of the chipmaker have made an estimated US$24 billion in paper profits amid the stock’s 35 per cent decline from an all-time high on Oct 6, according to data from S3 Partners.

Nvidia slid 4.1 per cent on Monday (Nov 16), after last week falling the most since President Donald Trump’s April 2025 tariffs announcements.

“The stock can still go lower as previously high-conviction holders try to protect their profits,” said Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. “Without Jensen, there is a vision vacuum for the company.”

Huang’s ouster after the revelation of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy followed a turbulent few weeks for the tech sector amid concerns about the sustainability of the capital intensive AI buildout.

The US midterms, where voters elected several candidates who vowed to push back against the rapid expansion of data centres, added to investor worries.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

As Nvidia selling pressure accelerated at the start of November, contrarian traders also increased their bets against the stock, according to S3.

Short interest, a proxy for bearish sentiment, currently stands at about 1.22 per cent of the company’s float, or about US$46 billion in notional value, the data show.

Amid the rout, some investors are already stepping in to buy the dip. Retail traders bought a record US$2 billion in Nvidia stock during last week’s selloff, according to data from Vanda, a market data and research firm.

“Nvidia has gone from market darling to market pariah, and that reset is what makes it interesting here,” said Dave Mazza, chief executive officer at Roundhill Financial. “The bearish chatter is loud, but retail is stepping in, and the stock is trading at attractive multiples under every scenario short of the worst case. This is a buy the fear setup, not a sell the news one.”

The next potential catalyst for Nvidia is the company’s quarterly earnings release, scheduled after market close on Tuesday.

“We would expect the normal beat-and-raise quarter like we’ve seen in many other quarters. I mean, this all even occurred after the books have been closed for the third quarter,” said Brian Colello, an equity strategist at Morningstar Investment Services. “But if Nvidia is seeing problems, if they were seeing problems in the third quarter and that gets announced, that would be a huge problem for the stock.” BLOOMBERG