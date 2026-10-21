OpenAI expands ChatGPT ads to 26 more countries in bid to boost revenue

Over 100,000 advertisers have run campaigns on the platform, the company said

Ads will appear only on ChatGPT’s Free and Go plans, while Plus, Pro and Enterprise subscriptions will remain ad-free. PHOTO: REUTERS

OPENAI said on Wednesday (Oct 21) it was expanding advertising on ChatGPT to 26 more countries, bringing the total to 89, as the AI company beefs up its advertising business to boost revenue ahead of a potential initial public offering.

The company said in August its ads business had reached an annualised revenue run rate of US$1 billion.

OpenAI began testing ads in ChatGPT in the US earlier this year, and more than 100,000 advertisers have since run campaigns on the platform, the company said.

The expansion adds 14 more Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, following launches in Mexico and Brazil.

Ads are also launching in markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including Nigeria, South Africa, Serbia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Advertisers can access ChatGPT ads in the new markets through technology partners, or get self-service access via Ads Manager on the company’s platform.

Ads will appear only on ChatGPT’s Free and Go plans, while Plus, Pro and Enterprise subscriptions will remain ad-free.

In September, OpenAI introduced AI-powered tools for advertisers and began testing business-sponsored agents with select US advertisers. REUTERS