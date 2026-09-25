OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI’s fastest-growing markets

GPT-6 Cyber could be unveiled at the company’s DevDay event in San Francisco next Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

OPENAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday (Sep 24), citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic’s CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI’s fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI’s fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at the company’s DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

A limited group of customers in OpenAI’s application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity programme already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said. REUTERS