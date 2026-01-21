The Business Times

OpenAI to start offering chatbot ads to advertisers, The Information reports

    • According to the report, OpenAI is charging based on ad views rather than per-ad clicks.
    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 01:28 PM

    OPENAI has started offering its new chatbot ads to dozens of advertisers, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    OpenAI is asking that to a small pool of advertisers for less than US$1 million in spending commitments each over a several week trial period, with ads launching in early February, the report said.

    According to the report, the company is charging based on ad views rather than per-ad clicks.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of its regular business hours.

    The company does not yet offer technology that lets advertisers easily buy ads themselves, but is working to get self-service ads up and running, The Information report said.

    The report comes after the Microsoft-backed company said last week that it would start showing ads in ChatGPT to some US users, ramping up efforts to generate revenue from the artificial intelligence chatbot to fund the high costs of developing the technology.

    The move marks a major departure for the company that had so far relied on subscriptions. It shows the pressure OpenAI faces to increase revenue as it spends heavily on data centres and prepares for a widely anticipated initial public offering. REUTERS

    OpenAIChatbots

