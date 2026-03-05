OpenAI tops US$25 billion in annualised revenue, The Information reports

It is laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value it at up to US$1 trillion

ARTIFICIAL intelligence startup OpenAI topped US$25 billion in annualised revenue as of the end of last month, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the figure.

This is a 17 per cent increase from the US$21.4 billion in annualised revenue that the company generated at the end of the year, the report said.

Reuters could not verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OpenAI is expanding into the enterprise market by teaming up with four of the world’s largest consulting firms, betting that a more hands-on approach will help corporate clients move beyond pilot projects to full-scale AI deployments.

In the enterprise race, OpenAI faces competition from rivals such as Anthropic and giants like Google that are selling AI capabilities to enterprises.

Since late 2022, OpenAI has gone from effectively zero revenue to more than US$20 billion in annualised revenue in 2025. Its rival Anthropic has followed a similar trajectory, climbing to roughly US$9 billion in annualised revenue.

OpenAI is targeting roughly US$600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, as the ChatGPT maker lays the groundwork for an IPO that could value it at up to US$1 trillion. REUTERS