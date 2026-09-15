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Portfolio reviews, client meeting prep: Anthropic launches Claude tool for financial advisers

Rival OpenAI already has a version of ChatGPT that targets investment bankers and equity researchers

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Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 01:32 PM
    • Anthropic’s new offering connects Claude with data and software from firms including Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com and Zocks.
    • Anthropic’s new offering connects Claude with data and software from firms including Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com and Zocks. PHOTO: REUTERS

    ARTIFICIAL intelligence lab Anthropic on Monday (Sep 14) launched a set of tools for financial advisers, connecting its Claude chatbot to investment analytics and wealth-management software from firms including BlackRock, Charles Schwab and Addepar.

    The product, called Claude for Financial Advisors, is designed to help financial services firms prepare for client meetings, review portfolios and handle follow-up work.

    The launch comes after rival OpenAI on Sep 10 introduced a version of ChatGPT for the industry, targeting investment bankers and equity researchers with tools for financial research, modelling and client materials.

    It also builds on Anthropic’s broader push into financial services, where it has developed tools based on its AI model Claude for tasks including investment research, portfolio analysis, financial modelling and preparing client materials.

    Anthropic’s new offering connects Claude with data and software from firms including Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com and Zocks.

    The announcement comes as the pace and cost of AI development faces growing scrutiny, with industry leaders increasingly questioning whether spending can be sustained and how quickly the technology should advance amid mounting fears of misuse. REUTERS

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