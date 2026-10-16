Reliance pushes back as Musk questions Starlink’s delay in India

He asks why SpaceX’s Starlink still lacks a license in India after five years of complying with local laws

Reliance said Jio entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with no customers. PHOTO: REUTERS

RELIANCE Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, pushed back against suggestions that it is trying to keep Elon Musk’s Starlink out of India, saying its own satellite venture is still awaiting regulatory clearances.

“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink,” Reliance said in a post on X Friday (Oct 16). “Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.”

Musk has repeatedly questioned why SpaceX’s Starlink still lacks a license in India after five years of complying with local laws, and implied that powerful Indian business interests may be influencing the process.

The world’s richest man has taken to social media last week to mock whom he called India’s “oligarchs,” asked “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” and referred to Ambani as “Prime Minister Ambani.”

India’s government has rejected Musk’s claims, saying its satellite-communications framework is “fair and non-discriminatory” and that Starlink, Reliance-controlled Jio Satellite Communications and billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed Eutelsat OneWeb are all at similar stages of the approval process, with security clearance and spectrum allocation pending.

“We have never feared competition,” Reliance said. “We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best.”

Reliance said Jio entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with no customers, and has since built a base of more than 530 million subscribers while helping deliver some of the world’s most affordable mobile data. The local market leader will open its initial public offering next week in what’s on track to become India’s largest-ever listing.

“Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” the company said. BLOOMBERG