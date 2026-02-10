Salesforce cuts fewer than 1,000 jobs: report

The start of the year has seen massive layoffs across US companies

Salesforce is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb 25. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Cloud software provider Salesforce cut fewer than 1,000 roles at the beginning of this month, Business Insider reported on Monday (Feb 9), citing a source familiar with the matter.

The affected roles included marketing, product management, data analytics and Agentforce artificial intelligence (AI) product, Business Insider said, citing LinkedIn posts and conversations with two employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The start of the year has seen massive layoffs across US companies as they streamline operations amid the rising adoption of AI tools.

Tech giant Amazon said in January that it was reducing 16,000 roles worldwide in the second major round of job cuts at the company in three months.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had said in a podcast in August last year that the company had cut 4,000 customer support roles, because it needed “less heads”, while discussing the impact of AI.

In December, the company had raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts, anticipating growth in its AI agent platform due to strong enterprise demand.

