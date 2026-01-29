The Business Times

Samsung sees strong AI demand after profit triples to record high

It reported revenue of 93.8 trillion won (S$82.1 billion) in the fourth quarter

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 07:19 AM — Updated Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 09:06 AM
    • Samsung Electronics posted 20 trillion won (S$17.6 billion) in operating profit for the October to December period.
    • Samsung Electronics posted 20 trillion won (S$17.6 billion) in operating profit for the October to December period. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said its operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter and forecast strong chip demand ahead, as the race to build artificial intelligence strains chip supply and boosts prices.

    The results underscore the strong pricing power of the world’s top memory chipmaker whose profit growth is expected to accelerate this year.

    “The ongoing AI boom is expected to continue driving favourable market conditions across the industry” in the first quarter of 2026, Samsung said in a statement.

    The South Korean company posted 20 trillion won (S$17.7 billion) in operating profit for the October to December period, in line with its estimate of 20 trillion won and up from 6.49 trillion won a year earlier.

    It reported revenue of 93.8 trillion won (S$82.1 billion) in the quarter, up 24 per cent from a year earlier.

    Operating profit at Samsung‘s chip business, its main cash cow, surged 470 per cent to a record high 16.4 trillion won in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while profit at its mobile phone business, squeezed by surging chip prices, declined to 1.9 trillion won.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Samsung co-CEO TM Roh described the acute chip shortage as “unprecedented” in an interview with Reuters, adding that he did not rule out raising prices. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Samsung

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More