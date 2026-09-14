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Samsung, SK Hynix reject US$18 billion power prepayment to fund new grids: reports

Local media says firms concerned about committing such large sums upfront given uncertainty

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Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 12:41 PM
    • Under the proposal, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix would have paid the 25 trillion won over about a year.
    • Under the proposal, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix would have paid the 25 trillion won over about a year. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SAMSUNG Electronics and SK Hynix have rejected a proposal from Korea Electric Power Corp that would have seen the two pay in advance for electricity in order to finance the construction of grids to power new technology clusters.

    Cash-strapped utilities across Asia are struggling to keep up with the growing demand from the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries. Kepco’s plan – estimated by local media at a combined 25 trillion won (US$18 billion), equivalent to five years of bills – was an effort to work around that mismatch.

    “The companies have ultimately rejected Kepco’s proposal,” a Kepco spokesman said in a text message.

    The two South Korean chipmakers were concerned about committing such large sums upfront given uncertainty over whether the current semiconductor boom would continue for the next five years, according to local media reports. 

    Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment.

    Under the proposal, the chipmakers would have paid the 25 trillion won over about a year. Kepco would have paid interest on the remaining prepaid balances. The alternative source would have reduced Kepco’s reliance on bond issuance for funding. BLOOMBERG

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