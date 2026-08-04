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Shein seeks US$30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO: sources

The fast-fashion company started pre-deal investor meetings last week

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Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 12:36 PM — Updated Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 01:09 PM
    • The IPO would represent a steep markdown from previous valuation rounds.
    • The IPO would represent a steep markdown from previous valuation rounds. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON/HONG KONG] Shein is seeking a valuation of US$30 billion to US$40 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that the online fast-fashion retailer plans to launch as early as mid-August, three people familiar with the matter said.

    Shein started pre-deal investor meetings last week, one person said. The deal could be launched in mid-to-late this month, said two of the people, all of whom declined to be named as the plans are confidential.

    The previously unreported US$30 billion to US$40 billion IPO valuation target would represent a steep markdown from the US$98.2 billion valuation in 2022 and US$64 billion valuation achieved in private fundraising rounds in 2023 and April 2024, reflecting mounting business challenges.

    The IPO valuation and the launch timeline are not final yet and subject to changes after feedback from investor meetings, said the people. Shein has not publicly disclosed the IPO size, the offer price, and the listing timetable.

    The Singapore-headquartered company, which was founded in China, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The draft IPO prospectus of Shein last month showed that the company swung to a US$99 million quarterly loss due to slowing sales after the US removed an import duty exemption on small packages and a hefty one-time accounting charge.

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    Shein won approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for its Hong Kong listing on Jul 10, clearing the way for a listing after failed attempts in New York and London. REUTERS

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