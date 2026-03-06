SoftBank seeks record loan of up to US$40 billion for OpenAI stake

The size of SoftBank’s bet has spooked market observers

SOFTBANK Group is seeking a loan of as much as US$40 billion to mostly help finance its investment in US tech giant OpenAI, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be its largest-ever borrowing denominated solely in dollars.

The bridge loan would have a tenor of about 12 months, according to some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Four lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., will be underwriting the facility, the people said.

Talks with banks are ongoing and details could change, the people added. Spokespeople for JPMorgan and SoftBank declined to comment.

The potential size of the loan underscores SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s aggressive bid to try and position his company as a linchpin in the global AI boom.

The US$30 billion bet on OpenAI comes on top of more than US$30 billion the company has already injected into the startup, which now forms the centerpiece of Son’s ambitions — a gamble reminiscent of his early investments in ByteDance or Alibaba Group, but at a far higher price.

The Japanese company, which held about 11 per cent in OpenAI at the end of December, has unloaded assets including its stake in Nvidia to bankroll its growing bet on OpenAI.

The US company now represents one of SoftBank’s biggest holdings, alongside a roughly 90 per cent stake in chip designer Arm Holdings, even as investments elsewhere slow. That’s tethered the Japanese company’s shares to ChatGPT’s relative performance against Google’s Gemini and Anthropic PBC’s Claude.

Still, the scale of SoftBank’s bet — as well as persistent concerns about a bubble given the lack of a truly mainstream use case for AI services — has spooked market observers.

This week, S&P lowered SoftBank’s credit outlook, citing the danger that its investments in OpenAI may hurt the Japanese company’s liquidity and the credit quality of its assets.

SoftBank has also shelled out on smaller bets beyond Sam Altman’s startup.

SoftBank and OpenAI have jointly invested US$1 billion in SB Energy, an infrastructure company working with tech firms on a US buildout of data centres.

The company has also agreed to buy private equity firm DigitalBridge Group for about US$3 billion in cash. Last year, it bought US chip designer Ampere Computing LLC for US$6.5 billion and proposed a US$5.4 billion acquisition of ABB’s robotics unit.

All these investments underscore the need for the tech investor to take on large sums of debt. The company has already increased the amount of its margin loans secured by mobile unit SoftBank Corp. and chip unit Arm. BLOOMBERG