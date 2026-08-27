The Business Times
business-time-50

SoftBank in talks to buy stake in humanoid developer 1X at US$6 billion valuation: report

The 1X deal builds on SoftBank’s broader push into robotics

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 12:41 PM
    • Softbank’s plans follows its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB’s robotics business for US$5.4 billion. 
    • Softbank’s plans follows its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB’s robotics business for US$5.4 billion.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    SOFTBANK is in talks to buy a majority stake in OpenAI-backed humanoid robot developer 1X Technologies in a deal that would value the startup at about US$6 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday (Aug 26), citing people with knowledge of the deal.

    Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. SoftBank declined to comment. 1X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The talks are ongoing, and the terms could change, the report said.

    OpenAI and 1X discussed last year the possibility of the ChatGPT-maker acquiring 1X, the report added.

    OpenAI invested in 1X in 2023 through its OpenAI Startup Fund, alongside Tiger Global and a group of Norway-based investors.

    The 1X deal builds on SoftBank’s broader push into robotics, following its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB’s robotics business for US$5.4 billion. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SoftBankRoboticsM&AStartup

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.

    Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Police reports had been lodged against Radiant World.

    Singapore police raid Radiant World office as probe widens

    BT

    Yes chef: Four hawkers share what it’s like behind the counter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More