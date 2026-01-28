SoftBank in talks to invest up to US$30 billion more in OpenAI, source says
- The investment would form part of a funding round that could raise up to US$100 billion for OpenAI. PHOTO: REUTERS
SOFTBANK is in discussions to invest up to an additional US$30 billion in OpenAI, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The investment would form part of a funding round that could raise up to US$100 billion for OpenAI, valuing the ChatGPT maker at about US$830 billion, the source added.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
SoftBank and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment on the WSJ report.
Last year, Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank completed a US$41 billion investment in OpenAI, marking one of the largest private funding rounds on record and giving the Japanese firm an estimated 11 per cent stake in the ChatGPT maker. REUTERS
