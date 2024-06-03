Spotify raises US prices of its premium plans in margin push
SPOTIFY raised prices for its premium plans in the US on Monday (Jun 3), the latest step by the Swedish music-streaming service in its push to increase margins.
On a monthly basis, Spotify has raised prices of its individual plan to US$11.99 from US$10.99, duo plan to US$16.99 from US$14.99 and its family plan to US$19.99 from US$16.99 in the US
Spotify has been trying to boost its margins in recent months by lowering marketing spending and through layoffs, after relying on promotions and hefty investments to drive user growth.
Shares of the company, which competes with services from Apple and Amazon.com, rose 3.3 per cent in premarket trading.
“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features,” Spotify said in a email which it plans to send to its subscribers in the US over the next month.
The company offers an advertising-supported free service with limited features and a subscription-based paid service that gives access to all its functionality, with premium subscribers accounting for most of its revenue.
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
Spotify in February forecast a nearly 14 per cent jump in premium subscribers to 239 million in the current quarter, which was above estimates of 238.3 million. REUTERS
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Telcos, Media & Tech
Google’s latest data centre raises its investment in Singapore to S$6.7 billion
Spotify raises US prices of its premium plans in margin push
Qualcomm says laptop users will leave power bricks behind
AMD announces future AI chips, will speed rollout of new models
Donald Trump joins TikTok and rapidly wins two million followers
Trend Micro taps Nvidia software tools for AI cybersecurity offering