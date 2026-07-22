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Super Micro sees strong margins, books US$60 billion in orders; shares jump

The company will post its quarterly results on Aug 11

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Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 06:41 AM
    • Super Micro said in June it would raise US$7 billion through a series of equity and equity-linked financing transactions.
    • Super Micro said in June it would raise US$7 billion through a series of equity and equity-linked financing transactions. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SUPER Micro Computer said on Tuesday it had secured more than US$60 billion in new orders in the fourth quarter, and now expects gross margin to exceed its previous forecast, sending its shares surging 17.5 per cent in extended trading.

    Artificial-intelligence infrastructure firms have seen demand accelerate as tech companies and cloud providers ramp up investments in data centres to support large language models and other AI applications.

    The AI server maker expects gross margins in the range of 15 per cent to 17 per cent for the quarter ended Jun 30, well above its earlier forecast of 8.2 per cent to 8.4 per cent, “primarily due to a favourable customer and product mix.”

    Super Micro’s backlog grew to “record levels” at the end of fiscal year 2026, it said in a preliminarily statement of results.

    It expects quarterly revenue near the low end of its US$11 billion to US$12.5 billion forecast range. Analysts expect revenue of US$11.67 billion, according to data complied by LSEG.

    The company is set to post quarterly results on Aug 11.

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    Super Micro had said in June it would raise US$7 billion through a series of equity and equity-linked financing transactions and use the proceeds to fulfill orders worth about US$39 billion for its advanced AI servers from more than 20 customers. REUTERS

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