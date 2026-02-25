Top Chinese chipmakers plan to boost advanced chip output, Nikkei reports

China is aiming to increase its output of relatively advanced chips

SMIC, Hua Hong and several Huawei-linked chipmakers are expanding or aiming to start production of chips with the most advanced technology available. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA’S top chipmakers, including SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor, are aiming to boost their output of advanced semiconductors to meet burgeoning artificial intelligence demand, Nikkei said on Wednesday citing sources.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC), Hua Hong and several Huawei-linked chipmakers are expanding or aiming to start production of chips with the most advanced technology available, including on the 7-nanometer (nm) or even 5-nm performance level, Nikkei said.

China is aiming to boost its output of relatively advanced chips to 100,000 wafers in one to two years, from less than 20,000 currently, while also setting a more aggressive target of adding an additional 500,000 wafers of capacity by 2030, the Japanese newspaper said citing sources. REUTERS