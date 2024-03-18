Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 4:12 pm
In December, Turkey authority launched an investigation into Facebook parent Meta over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Instagram and the newer Threads.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Meta Platforms

TURKEY’S competition authority imposed on Monday (Mar 18) an interim measure on Meta Platforms meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigates possible abuse of the company’s dominant market position.

In December, the authority launched an investigation into Facebook parent Meta over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Instagram and the newer Threads.

The authority said the interim measure would remain in place until a final decision is made, since the data obtained and merged through these two apps could “violate competition law and cause irreparable damage” in the market.

Separately, the Turkish authority fined Meta 4.8 million lira (S$198,805) daily as part of a separate investigation over a notification message that the company sends users about the sharing of data.

The notification about data sharing between the company’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services did not provide sufficient information and was not transparent enough, it said.

The user notification was also designed to guide users to approve data sharing which was not deemed sufficient to address anti-competition concerns, it added.

SEE ALSO

A Meta spokesperson did not immediately comment on the decisions. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Turkey

antitrust

Data privacy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Apple in talks to let Google’s Gemini power iPhone AI features: sources

Sony hits pause on PSVR2 production as unsold inventory piles up

TSMC considering advanced chip packaging capacity in Japan, sources say

ByteDance investors could win in TikTok sale, Republican lawmaker says

TDCX minority shareholder wants MAS, SEC to scrutinise privatisation offer

Nvidia’s historic rally extends to a record-setting 10th straight week

Breaking News

Most Popular