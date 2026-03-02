UMS buys out aluminium alloy products supplier

The deal is not expected to have a material impact on its FY2026 net tangible assets or earnings per share

[SINGAPORE] Precision engineering group UMS Integration has bought the remaining 30 per cent stake in Starke Singapore, a privately held aluminium alloy products supplier, for S$8.2 million.

Announcing the acquisition, which converted Starke into its wholly owned subsidiary, UMS said on Monday (Mar 2) that it would streamline Starke’s business operations with the group, and “better manage” its overhead costs.

It also noted that Starke supplies precision engineering players, including UMS.

The acquisition will be funded by the group’s internal resources and/or bank borrowings, UMS said. The deal is not expected to have a material impact on its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026.

UMS added that the net profit attributable to the 30 per cent stake in Starke was about S$985,450 for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025. The net tangible asset value stood at around S$57.10 a share.

The managing director of Starke, Luah Kian Tiong – one of the two who sold the remaining stake to UMS – stepped down from the role on Feb 28, after the acquisition.

UMS shares closed Monday at S$1.50, up S$0.05 or 3.4 per cent, before the news.