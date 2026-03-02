The Business Times

UMS buys out aluminium alloy products supplier

The deal is not expected to have a material impact on its FY2026 net tangible assets or earnings per share

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 08:16 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UMS Integration says it will fund the deal through internal resources and/or bank borrowings.
    • UMS Integration says it will fund the deal through internal resources and/or bank borrowings. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Precision engineering group UMS Integration has bought the remaining 30 per cent stake in Starke Singapore, a privately held aluminium alloy products supplier, for S$8.2 million.

    Announcing the acquisition, which converted Starke into its wholly owned subsidiary, UMS said on Monday (Mar 2) that it would streamline Starke’s business operations with the group, and “better manage” its overhead costs.

    It also noted that Starke supplies precision engineering players, including UMS.

    The acquisition will be funded by the group’s internal resources and/or bank borrowings, UMS said. The deal is not expected to have a material impact on its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026.

    UMS added that the net profit attributable to the 30 per cent stake in Starke was about S$985,450 for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025. The net tangible asset value stood at around S$57.10 a share.

    The managing director of Starke, Luah Kian Tiong – one of the two who sold the remaining stake to UMS – stepped down from the role on Feb 28, after the acquisition.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    UMS shares closed Monday at S$1.50, up S$0.05 or 3.4 per cent, before the news.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ums holdingsEngineeringAluminium

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More