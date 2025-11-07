UMS Q3 earnings rise 1% to S$10.5 million, announces 1-for-4 bonus issue

The board has also proposed a third interim dividend of S$0.01 per share

UMS has invested S$35.4 million in capital expenditure in the first nine months of FY2025 to drive its expansion plans in Malaysia. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] UMS Integration on Friday (Nov 7) reported a 1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to S$10.5 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, on the back of an improved gross margin.

But the mainboard-listed group’s revenue dipped 9 per cent to S$59.3 million, as sales in the semiconductor and aerospace segments fell by 8 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

In a bourse filing, UMS attributed the improved gross margin primarily to productivity improvements and changes in product mix.

UMS is primarily focused on the semiconductor industry, manufacturing high-precision, front-end components. In addition, it performs complex electromechanical assembly and final testing services for customers that make the machines to produce wafers.

Earnings per share rose to S$0.0147 for Q3 FY2025, from S$0.0146 for the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

UMS also announced that, because of its stronger performance for the first nine months of FY2025, the board has proposed a 1-for-4 bonus share issue and a third interim dividend of S$0.01 per share.

Net asset value stood at S$0.6025 per share as at end-September, higher than the S$0.5888 as at end-December 2024.

For 9M FY2025, UMS reported a 4 per cent improvement in earnings to S$30.5 million as sales climbed 5 per cent to S$184.3 million. Earnings per share rose to S$0.043, from S$0.0418 for the year-ago period.

UMS invested S$35.4 million in capital expenditure during the nine-month period to drive its expansion plans in Malaysia.

Shares of UMS dropped 1.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.51 on Friday, before the news.