US to block Nvidia’s sale of scaled-down AI chips to China, The Information reports

    • The chip, known as the B30A, can be utilised to train large language models when efficiently arranged in large clusters, a capability many Chinese companies require, the report added.
    Published Fri, Nov 7, 2025 · 10:23 AM

    THE White House has informed other federal agencies that it will not permit Nvidia to sell its latest scaled-down AI chips to China, The Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

    Nvidia has provided samples of the chip to several of its Chinese customers, according to the report.

    The chip, known as the B30A, can be utilised to train large language models when efficiently arranged in large clusters, a capability many Chinese companies require, the report added.

    Nvidia is working on modifying the B30A’s design in hopes that the US administration will reconsider its stance, the report said, citing two company employees.

    An Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters that the company has “zero share in China’s highly competitive market for data centre compute, and do not include it in our guidance.”

    The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment. REUTERS

