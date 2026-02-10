The Business Times

US plans Big Tech carve-out from next chip tariffs, FT reports

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 09:00 AM
    • Plans are in flux and had not been signed by Trump, the Financial Times reported. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump‘s administration plans to spare firms such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft from upcoming tariffs on chips as they build AI data centres, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The carve-outs would be provided by the Commerce Department and tied to investment commitments made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the report added.

    Plans are in flux and had not been signed by Trump, the Financial Times cited an administration official as saying.

    TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is investing US$165 billion to build factories in the US state of Arizona. REUTERS

    TariffsBig TechTSMCData centresUnited States

