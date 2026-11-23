He said the chipmaker’s board of directors is working to determine what had happened

“It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was,” Scott Bessent told the CBS programme Face the Nation. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US is seeking answers from Nvidia on its chip sales to China and will find out who was in charge of compliance at the company formerly led by Jensen Huang, who resigned following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday (Nov 22).

“We’ve been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers.... It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was,” Bessent told the CBS programme Face the Nation.

Reports about Huang’s relationship with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of being ​a Chinese spy and his extramarital affair with a company executive led to his resignation and investigations by US regulators and the FBI, congressional action, an internal review and a proposed investor class-action lawsuit.

Days after Huang’s resignation, President Donald Trump’s administration issued a rule to further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls ahead of Trump’s trip to China last week for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Bessent said the chipmaker’s board of directors is working to determine what had happened, and he expressed confidence that it would “come up with some very fulsome and robust answers.”

“We do need to see who was in charge of compliance there,” Bessent said. “We will see which level of the business knew about this. Was it at the lower levels? Was it at the middle level? Did it go all the way to the top?”

Trump said on Friday that he would like to see Huang apologise and return to Nvidia. Asked whether he agreed with Trump, Bessent said more information is needed.

“I think we have to see where the buck stops,” Bessent said.

Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones has said the board will not rehire Huang. REUTERS