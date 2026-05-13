Valuetronics shares close 13.6% lower after warning of ‘significant’ earnings slide linked to its AI venture

The dip stems primarily from issues with Hong Kong-based Trio AI, in which the company holds a 26.6% stake

The impairments follow Trio AI’s failure to achieve sufficient commercial traction, despite the admission of a new partner in September 2025. PHOTO: VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS

[SINGAPORE] Shares of mainboard-listed electronics manufacturer Valuetronics Holdings tanked on Wednesday (May 13) after disclosing that it expects to report a “significant” drop in net profit for its 2026 financial year.

It cited on Tuesday non-cash impairments linked to Trio AI, a Hong Kong-based joint venture (JV) in which Valuetronics holds a 26.6 per cent equity stake. Though listed in Singapore, Valuetronics is headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing operations in China. Valuetronics fell as much as 20.8 per cent to S$0.935 on Wednesday morning before paring its losses and closing the session at S$1.02, S$0.16 or 13.6 per cent lower.

The company expects to recognise provisions against the carrying amount of its investment cost, advances made to the venture and outstanding receivables. Additionally, Valuetronics will take a hit on graphics processing units (GPUs) and ancillary hardware deployed to Trio AI under an equipment leasing arrangement, as well as undeployed assets held by the broader group.

The impairments follow Trio AI’s failure to achieve sufficient commercial traction, despite the admission of a new JV partner in September 2025 that was intended to bolster its capital base and commercialisation efforts. The injection of additional working capital did not yield an improvement in business performance.

Compounding the financial drag, Trio AI has missed contractual due dates for certain rental payments owed to Valuetronics for the leased equipment.

Valuetronics established Trio AI to provide GPU and artificial intelligence-related cloud services in Hong Kong, acquiring the necessary hardware through its wholly owned subsidiary, Computing Assets. The company cited “uncertainties relating to Trio AI’s business outlook, funding requirements and commercialisation progress” as the basis for the expected provisions.

Valuetronics is currently finalising its unaudited financial statements for FY2026 and is expected to release its full results before market open on May 28.