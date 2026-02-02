The Business Times

X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

Published Mon, Feb 2, 2026 · 06:20 AM
    • The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12.04 pm ET, tracking website Downdetector.com said.
    ELON Musk’s social media platform X was back up after a brief outage affected more than 19,000 US users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12.04 pm ET, the website said

    X did not immediately respond to a request for comment

    The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

    The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. REUTERS

