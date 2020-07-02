Telcos need to step up to keep up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Covid-19 outbreak is keeping mobile subscribers home and quashing their spending power. But new 5G technology should give telcos an opportunity to rebuild their revenues.
The mobile market has faced significant setbacks, and was on a downward jag even before the pandemic.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes