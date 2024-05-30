Temasek backs Marketnode in Series A funding

IN A Series A funding round, Temasek backed digital market infrastructure operator Marketnode, which aims to develop a multi-asset ecosystem, starting in Asia-Pacific.

The round’s successful first close was led by HSBC, with contributions from existing shareholder Temasek, Marketnode announced on Thursday (May 30).

The investment will be used to scale neutral financial infrastructure across key asset classes and introduce other tokenised asset offerings. It will also be used in the upcoming launch of Marketnode’s investments fund infrastructure, Fundnode.

Global head of digital asset strategy at HSBC John O’Neill will also join the company’s board of directors as part of the investment.

Since 2020, HSBC and Marketnode have co-developed a digital market infrastructure which spans credit, funds and structured products.

Rehan Ahmed, Marketnode’s president, said: “HSBC’s support represents the natural extension of our collaboration across multiple asset classes since Marketnode’s inception.”

