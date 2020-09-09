You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Temasek contributes to US$100m water innovation fund as cornerstone investor

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 9:21 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

INVESTMENT firm Emerald Technology Ventures announced on Wednesday that it closed a US$100 million water innovation impact fund, with Singapore state investment firm Temasek contributing as a cornerstone investor, alongside strategic investors SKion Water, Ecolab and Microsoft.

The fund will invest in early- to expansion-stage companies globally, to support the development of technologies that address global challenges as identified within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These include conserving water resources, supporting solutions for sustainable and resilient cities, improving resource efficiency, adapting to climate change, reducing health risks and stimulating innovation and economic growth.

Helge Daebel, a partner at Emerald and who leads its water activities, said: "As a trusted and value-adding partner, we facilitate collaborations on strategic innovation with global partners and customers. With the closing of this fund, we look forward to continuing to drive the water sector forward by utilising our proven partnership model for the most innovative water companies."

Ecolab president and chief operating officer Christophe Beck noted that with the demand for fresh water expected to outpace available supply by 40 per cent in under 10 years, new innovations will be needed to reduce consumption and balance supply and demand for the resource. He said: "The Emerald water impact fund will support and accelerate innovations in the water sector more quickly to help solve this pressing global challenge."

Gina Domanig, managing partner at Emerald, said the firm will leverage its growing presence in the Asia-Pacific and its decades-long technology expertise across sectors to address water challenges through the initiative. "This is another example of how partnering with global players accelerates the adoption of technology, which addresses global issues," she said.

SEE ALSO

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Said Brandon Middaugh, director of Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund: "Addressing water challenges around the world will require transforming the way water systems are managed and advancing new technologies to reduce water consumption and increase water quality and replenishment. Emerald has long led the way on identifying and investing in industrial technologies that change the market."

SKion Water chief executive Reinhard Hubner noted that Emerald has successfully exited several investments in the water sector, and that Dr Daebel is recognised as one of the foremost authorities in the global water investor community. "SKion Water looks forward to working closely with Emerald and the other limited partners to support innovation in the water sector," Mr Hubner said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Darco Water Technologies files writ of summons, statement of claim against ex-director

Kimly's unit enters joint venture to run coffeeshops in Bukit Batok and Aljunied

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

Sias asks Accordia Golf Trust manager to address concerns over planned divestment

CapitaLand's Rochester Commons in one-north slated for completion in Q4 2021

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 09:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Darco Water Technologies files writ of summons, statement of claim against ex-director

DARCO Water Technologies has filed a writ of summons and statement of claim against its former director and...

Sep 9, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's unit enters joint venture to run coffeeshops in Bukit Batok and Aljunied

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimly Makan...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Sep 9, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

[OSLO] A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal...

Sep 9, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

SUNNINGDALE Tech has been approached in relation to a possible transaction involving the company's shares, the...

Sep 9, 2020 07:12 PM
Consumer

LVMH drops US$16b Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

[PARIS] French luxury goods giant LVMH said it would walk away from its planned US$16 billion takeover of US ...

UPDATED 1 hour 36 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.