Temasek contributes to US$100m water innovation fund as cornerstone investor

INVESTMENT firm Emerald Technology Ventures announced on Wednesday that it closed a US$100 million water innovation impact fund, with Singapore state investment firm Temasek contributing as a cornerstone investor, alongside strategic investors SKion Water, Ecolab and Microsoft.

The fund will invest in early- to expansion-stage companies globally, to support the development of technologies that address global challenges as identified within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These include conserving water resources, supporting solutions for sustainable and resilient cities, improving resource efficiency, adapting to climate change, reducing health risks and stimulating innovation and economic growth.

Helge Daebel, a partner at Emerald and who leads its water activities, said: "As a trusted and value-adding partner, we facilitate collaborations on strategic innovation with global partners and customers. With the closing of this fund, we look forward to continuing to drive the water sector forward by utilising our proven partnership model for the most innovative water companies."

Ecolab president and chief operating officer Christophe Beck noted that with the demand for fresh water expected to outpace available supply by 40 per cent in under 10 years, new innovations will be needed to reduce consumption and balance supply and demand for the resource. He said: "The Emerald water impact fund will support and accelerate innovations in the water sector more quickly to help solve this pressing global challenge."

Gina Domanig, managing partner at Emerald, said the firm will leverage its growing presence in the Asia-Pacific and its decades-long technology expertise across sectors to address water challenges through the initiative. "This is another example of how partnering with global players accelerates the adoption of technology, which addresses global issues," she said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Said Brandon Middaugh, director of Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund: "Addressing water challenges around the world will require transforming the way water systems are managed and advancing new technologies to reduce water consumption and increase water quality and replenishment. Emerald has long led the way on identifying and investing in industrial technologies that change the market."

SKion Water chief executive Reinhard Hubner noted that Emerald has successfully exited several investments in the water sector, and that Dr Daebel is recognised as one of the foremost authorities in the global water investor community. "SKion Water looks forward to working closely with Emerald and the other limited partners to support innovation in the water sector," Mr Hubner said.