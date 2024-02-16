Temasek divests 1.1% stake in Indian hospital chain for 3.95 billion rupees: sources

Mia Pei

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 12:07 pm Updated Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 12:24 pm
The partial exit will generate an estimated realised internal rate of return of around 26 per cent over a hold period of nine years, say sources close to Temasek.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Temasek

TEMASEK has sold a 1.1 per cent stake in Indian private hospital chain Medanta for 3.95 billion rupees (S$64 million), sources close to the Singapore investment company have confirmed.

After trimming three million shares via its unit Dunearn Investments, it still retains a stake of about 17 per cent in Medanta.

The partial exit will generate an estimated realised internal rate of return of around 26 per cent over a hold period of nine years, said the sources on Wednesday (Feb 14), putting the multiple on invested capital at eight times.

Temasek invested around seven billion rupees in January 2015 to acquire nearly 18 per cent in the private hospital chain via Dunearn Investments.

It subsequently raised its stake in Medanta via its subsidiary Sheares Healthcare Group, but its overall holding has been diluted over the years to remain at about 18 per cent.

Temasek emerged as the biggest private-equity style investor in India last year, with a global portfolio value of S$382 billion. Since the start of 2024, it has made three exits in its India’s portfolio.

SEE ALSO

In early February, it sold a 5.4 per cent direct stake in India-listed PB Fintech amid a rally in India’s tech stocks, securing an internal rate of return of 40 per cent, and a multiple on invested capital at 14 times.

It has also sold an 8 per cent stake in the company behind India’s Manipal Hospitals to a consortium of new investors, including Mubadala Investment Company, Novo Holdings and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

India

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Foreigners back India bonds over pricey stocks in tactical bet

Top AI memory maker SK Hynix may add to 95% rally

Asia: Markets rally after Wall Street highs

Gold heads for second weekly dip as traders reassess US rate bets

Brokers’ take: RHB cuts ThaiBev target on lower earnings forecast; positive on recovery

Bitcoin breaks US$50,000 for first time since 2021

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 16 seconds ago