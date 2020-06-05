Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B funding round

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BIOTECH startup Tropic Biosciences, which develops high-performance varieties of tropical crops, on Thursday said it has raised US$28.5 million in a Series B round of funding led by Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings, bringing its total equity funding raised to US$40...
