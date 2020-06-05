You are here

GARAGE

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B funding round

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

BT_20200605_OPTROPIC5_4136933.jpg
Tropic Biosciences' management team. From left: Ofir Meir, chief technology officer; Jack Peart, chief commercial officer; Gilad Gershon, chief executive officer; Eyal Maori, chief science officer.
PHOTO: TROPIC BIOSCIENCES

Singapore

BIOTECH startup Tropic Biosciences, which develops high-performance varieties of tropical crops, on Thursday said it has raised US$28.5 million in a Series B round of funding led by Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings, bringing its total equity funding raised to US$40...

