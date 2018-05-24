You are here
Temasek unit to issue PE-backed bonds targeting retail investors
The Azalea Group hopes to raise a total of about US$500 million from the bond issuance
Singapore
THE Azalea Group, a Temasek subsidiary, is launching a private equity bond with a tranche targeted at retail investors, a structure which is believed to be a first in the world.
The group hopes to raise a total of about US$500 million from the bond issuance. The retail
