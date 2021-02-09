 Temasek's prominent M&As on Ho Ching's watch, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Temasek's prominent M&As on Ho Ching's watch

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 6:07 PM
UPDATED Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 7:23 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

2021-02-09T022808Z_1242787353_RC2QOL9IKSDQ_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-CEO.JPG
Temasek has made headlines with some prominent deals during Ho Ching's tenure as CEO.
PHOTO: REUTERS

TEMASEK Holdings executive director and chief executive Ho Ching will retire from the group come Oct 1. She will also step down from its board on the same day. 

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Climate change the 'biggest consideration' for Temasek's investment strategy, says its next CEO

THE investment strategies that Temasek Holdings have employed over the years have borne much fruit, and this will...

Feb 9, 2021 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday posted a 90 per cent plunge in full-year net profit to S$69.2 million, which the...

Feb 9, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 9, 2021 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Feb 9), taking Singapore's total to 59...

Feb 9, 2021 06:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines revises aircraft delivery schedule with Airbus and Boeing

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday said it has reached agreements with Airbus and Boeing to revise its aircraft-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore Airlines revises aircraft delivery schedule with Airbus and Boeing

Covid-19, e-commerce fuel illicit trade in Asean: EU-Asean Business Council

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for