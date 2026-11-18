Its topline rises 8% for the quarter to 207.3 billion yuan, below an LSEG consensus estimate

Demand for AI services lifted its cloud business, a key focus for investors monitoring whether Tencent’s heavy AI spending is paying off or squeezing margins. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China’s Tencent reported an 8 per cent climb in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday (Nov 18), weaker than both expectations and results for the previous quarter as growth for its gaming businesses cooled.

But demand for artificial intelligence services lifted its cloud business, a key focus for investors who are monitoring whether Tencent’s heavy AI spending is starting to pay off or if it is mainly squeezing margins.

The tech giant reported revenue of 207.3 billion yuan (US$31.1 billion) for the three months ended September, a little below an LSEG consensus estimate of 210.8 billion yuan. It booked 11 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Revenue from fintech and business services, which includes the cloud unit, rose 9 per cent to 63.7 billion yuan, with demand for AI-related cloud services a key driver.

“Our cloud services revenue growth rate increased, driven by WorkBuddy, and as we allocated more compute to Model as a Service and GPU rental,” Tencent chief executive officer Pony Ma said, referring to the company’s cloud business.

Compared to US companies, Chinese tech giants have been somewhat on the back foot, as they have struggled to obtain advanced Nvidia chips because of US export restrictions.

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Tencent said a year ago that chip shortages were constraining its cloud growth, as it prioritised using AI chips internally over renting computing power to external clients.

Washington this week announced new rules restricting remote access to advanced US AI chips through overseas data centres. Following the news, shares in Chinese cloud service providers, including Tencent, slid on Tuesday.

Revenue from value-added services, which include Tencent’s gaming business, rose just 3 per cent to 98.3 billion yuan in the third quarter. Domestic games revenue grew 11 per cent, while international games revenue slid 9 per cent.

Net profit edged up 0.8 per cent to 63.61 billion yuan, beating analyst expectations of 59.46 billion yuan.

Capital expenditure in the September quarter was 81.4 billion yuan, compared with 52.8 billion yuan in the June quarter. Tencent spent 84.7 billion yuan in the first half of the year, more than the roughly 79 billion yuan it spent in all of 2025. REUTERS