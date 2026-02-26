Tencent said to be in talks for stake in ‘Block Blast!’ gaming studio

Shenzhen-based Tencent has invested in a range of gaming studios, including League of Legends developer Riot Games and the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dark Souls, as well as Vantage Studios. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHENZHEN] Tencent Holdings is in talks to acquire a small stake in Hungry Studio, a gaming developer behind popular title Block Blast!, according to people familiar with the situation.

An investment could materialise soon following months of discussions, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people added.

Representatives for Tencent and Hungry Studio didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2021, Hungry Studio develops and publishes so-called casual games, including its flagship Block Blast!, which had over 300 million monthly players and 70 million daily active users as of the end of 2025, according to its website.

Shenzhen-based Tencent has invested in a range of gaming studios, including League of Legends developer Riot Games and the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dark Souls, as well as Vantage Studios, carved out of Ubisoft Entertainment for its Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchises. BLOOMBERG