You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Teo Ho Pin joins Tiong Seng board as independent director

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 9:03 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Teo Ho Pin - Jan 2020 - ST file.jpg
Dr Teo was the mayor of the North West District for 19 years. He is also vice-president of Singapore Environment Council.
ST FILE PHOTO

CONSTRUCTION and civil engineering company Tiong Seng Holdings on Monday announced it has appointed former Singapore politician Teo Ho Pin, 60, as an independent director.

His appointment will take effect from Oct 15, and increases the number of independent directors on the board to three.

Dr Teo has "built up a strong public service leadership track record" as well as served directorships and C-level positions in both the public and private sectors, said Tiong Seng chief executive officer (CEO) Pay Sim Tee.

From Dr Teo's prior experience, especially as a member of Parliament (MP) and a mayor, he "has developed extensive expertise and a track record in implementing green and smart city initiatives to create sustainable buildings and communities", Mr Pay noted.

Dr Teo is the president of the Building and Real Estate Management Alumni of the National University of Singapore, a role he has held since 1999, according to Tiong Seng's bourse filing.

SEE ALSO

Ensuring cognitive diversity in boardrooms

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He has also been vice-president of non-profit organisation Singapore Environment Council since 2004.

Tiong Seng noted that Dr Teo was a long-serving politician with a career in the Singapore public service spanning more than 23 years.

He was an MP for several constituencies including Sembawang GRC from 1996-2001, Holland-Bukit Panjang GRC from 2001-2006 and most recently Bukit Panjang SMC from 2006-2020.

He was also the mayor of the North West District in Singapore from 2001-2020 - making him the country's longest-serving mayor - when he implemented Community Development Programmes for some 906,000 residents.

In addition, he served as chairman of the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council from 2001-2020, and as coordinating chairman of all 15 People's Action Party town councils in Singapore, taking charge of township management for about one million public housing flats.

Dr Teo stepped down from politics at the July 10 General Election this year.

Said Mr Pay on Monday: "We are confident that his addition as independent director will help us further enhance our internal controls and corporate governance as we gear up for our next phase of growth."

Separately, three months ago, Tiong Seng's former CEO and executive director Pek Lian Guan as well as Tiong Seng Contractors director Pay Teow Heng relinquished their roles after they were charged with corruption involving a former Land Transport Authority officer.

Pek and Pay Teow Heng told the board in July that they deny having committed the alleged offences, and were planning to take "rigorous steps" to defend the charges.

Tiong Seng shares fell S$0.01 or 6.7 per cent to close at S$0.14 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 09:04 AM
Garage

Razorpay raises US$100m in Series D round co-led by GIC: TechCrunch

[SAN FRANCISCO] Razorpay raised US$100 million in Series D financing co-led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC...

Oct 12, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB to issue A$500m of senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2023

UOB's Sydney branch has priced A$500 million (S$489.6 million) of senior unsecured floating rate notes due October...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Oct 12, 2020 08:28 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

UPDATED 5 min ago
Oct 12, 2020 08:16 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the...

Oct 12, 2020 07:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bankers are losing their jobs to mainland China rivals

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's homegrown investment bankers are rapidly losing their status as the city's go-to dealmakers...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for