Tesla to raise US prices for Model Y vehicles by US$1,000 on Apr 1

Published Sat, Mar 16, 2024 · 12:00 pm
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tesla

TESLA on Friday (Mar 15) said it will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by US$1,000 on Apr 1, the automaker said on its website.

“Prices will increase by US$1,000 for all Model Y trims on Apr 1,” Tesla said on its website.

The company on Mar 1 also raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by US$1,000 to US$43,990 and US$48,990, respectively.

Tesla did not make it explicitly clear if the April increase would come on top of the March increase for the rear-wheel and long-range models.

Tesla had temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the US in February, nearly a month after it slashed prices across Europe and China.

“This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal,” chief executive officer Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from Tesla saying prices would go up in March. REUTERS

