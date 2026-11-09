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Tesla to refund many Cybertruck deposits as demand exceeds production, Musk says

He has said the firm will add an extra production shift to fulfill outstanding orders before manufacturing winds down

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Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 06:50 PM
    • This follows a Nov 6 announcement that Tesla is winding down the Cybertruck’s production at its Texas factory.
    • This follows a Nov 6 announcement that Tesla is winding down the Cybertruck’s production at its Texas factory. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [BENGALURU] Tesla will have to refund Cybertruck deposits for many customers as orders far exceed production capacity, chief executive officer Elon Musk said.

    This follows last week’s announcement that the electric vehicle maker is winding down the pickup truck’s production at its Texas factory.

    “We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about eight months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people,” the billionaire said in a post on X on Monday (Nov 9).

    The comments come after Musk said Tesla would add an extra production shift to fulfill outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the production line in 2027 to expand output of its Cybercab robotaxi.

    The production wind down is slated for mid-2027, Musk announced on Friday, with the resources being redirected to the Cybercab, a vehicle central to the automaker’s autonomous driving ambitions.

    Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in late 2023, but demand has fallen far short of Musk’s expectations.

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    US sales fell 48 per cent to 20,237 units in 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book, well below Musk’s earlier projection that annual Cybertruck sales could reach 250,000 vehicles. REUTERS

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