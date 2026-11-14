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Tesla says it is starting to sell Cybercabs for personal use

The Cybercab’s regulatory future remains uncertain

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Published Sat, Nov 14, 2026 · 09:15 AM
    • The two-seat vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel and foot pedals, initially launched as part of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin.
    • The two-seat vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel and foot pedals, initially launched as part of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin. PHOTO: REUTERS

    TESLA invited select customers to place orders for the Cybercab, suggesting it is preparing to make its driverless car available to consumers.

    The two-seat vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel and foot pedals, initially launched as part of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin. Now, the Cybercab will be available via limited release in supported service areas, the company announced Friday (Nov 13) on X.

    It was not immediately clear what Tesla defined as personal use, or whether the Cybercabs will be restricted to the existing geofenced area in Austin, which currently is the only place where the autonomous vehicles are operating as robotaxis. The company had previously posted an interest form for fleet operators, but not for individual owners.

    Matt Holm, president of the Tesla Austin’s Owners Club, posted screenshots of an e-mail showing he ordered the vehicle after he was invited to reserve a Cybercab for US$29,990, plus a US$299 monthly subscription required to operate the vehicle.

    The Cybercab’s regulatory future remains uncertain. One day after the car debuted in September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into the process and technical data Tesla relied on when the company self-certified the vehicles as compliant with all federal safety standards. BLOOMBERG

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