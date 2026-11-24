A rapidly changing business environment means the company needs the most capable person at the helm, says CEO

Family conglomerates have long played an outsized role in Thailand’s economy. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Central Group is considering appointing a leader from outside its founding Chirathivat family for the first time in its nearly 80-year history, as one of Thailand’s biggest conglomerates prepares for a new generation of leadership.

The retail and property empire, which owns businesses ranging from shopping malls and hotels in Thailand to some of Europe’s best-known luxury department stores, may no longer need to rely exclusively on family members to run it, CEO Tos Chirathivat said.

A rapidly changing business environment means Central needs the most capable person at the helm to ensure its long-term survival, he said.

“Many family businesses around the world don’t necessarily have family members as their leaders,” Tos told Thai media outlet Longtunman. “Ultimately, you need to choose the most capable and suitable person to run the business, supported by a strong board and good governance.”

Tos’ comments signal a potential shift in how one of Thailand’s most prominent family controlled business groups approaches succession.

Family conglomerates have long played an outsized role in the South-east Asian country’s economy, with leadership typically passed from one generation to the next even as their businesses expand internationally.

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Central has been led by members of the Chirathivat family since Tos’ grandfather, Tiang Chirathivat, founded the business in Bangkok in 1947. Bloomberg ranked the clan among Asia’s richest earlier this year.

The conglomerate has increasingly brought professional executives into senior management, while members of the Chirathivat family retain key leadership and board positions.

Tos also serves as executive chairman and has played a major part in the group’s transformation into an international retail group.

The group’s major listed companies include Central Pattana, Thailand’s largest shopping mall developer, and Central Retail Group, which operates department stores and hypermarkets in Thailand and Vietnam.

Its international expansion has accelerated in recent years, particularly in European luxury retail, with a portfolio of high-end department stores including Selfridges in the UK, Italy’s Rinascente and Germany’s KaDeWe.

That business is facing some near-term challenges as geopolitical conflicts weigh on consumer sentiment and spending, Tos said, and Central is monitoring how long the weakness may persist. BLOOMBERG